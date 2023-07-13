A Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise Is Setting Sail in 2024

Fans of Hallmark Channel's Christmas movies will soon get a chance to experience the magic of the films at sea. The network has announced they will be chartering a Christmas cruise in 2024, smack dab in the middle of their annual Countdown to Christmas.

Think of it as a Hallmark holiday movie convention on the open sea. Not only will guests enjoy plenty of holiday-themed activities and Easter eggs from their favorite films, they may even bump into their favorite Hallmark stars on deck.

A list of actors and actresses has yet to be announced, but a handful are expected to be on board for photo opportunities and panel conversations.

During the cruise, Hallmark will host an exclusive Countdown to Christmas World Premiere of a new holiday movie — guests will enjoy a screening of the film before it airs on television. The title of the film has yet to be announced.

Those on board will also enjoy:

Hallmark Channel wine tastings

Cookie decorating and crafts

Carol-oke

Ugly Christmas sweater competitions

The aptly-named Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise will operate aboard the Norwegian Gem from November 5-9, 2024. The trip will begin in Miami before heading to Nassau, Bahamas, for a holiday celebration in paradise. Guests will be able to get off the ship to enjoy all that Nassau has to offer.

Hallmark has become known for its charming, albeit predictable, Christmas films. Each year they host a "countdown to Christmas" that launches in the fall — the channel is filled with dozens of heartwarming holiday films airing 24 hours a day.

This year, the network is teasing a new film, A Biltmore Christmas, starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha.