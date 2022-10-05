Hardy Scraps Upcoming Tour Dates After Tour Bus Crash

Hardy let fans know that he's recovering, but he has decided to cancel or postpone two upcoming tour stops. The adjustment leaves him without a touring commitment until December.

On Instagram, the "Wait in the Truck" singer-songwriter shared a video informing fans that three of the four (including himself) people who were injured in the Oct. 2 bus crash are doing OK, but his bus driver, Ricky, is "not in the clear yet."

There was some good news regarding the driver's health recently, but he is still very much in need of prayers, Hardy shares.

The two affected dates are an Oct. 8 in Arlington, Texas, and an Oct. 13 date in Columbus, Ohio. The Texas show is part of Morgan Wallen's Tour, and Ernest will step in to fill the opening slot. The Oct. 13 show in Ohio is going to be moved to July 1, 2023.

Per his official tour calendar, Hardy's next show is on Dec. 1 in Athens, Ga.

After the accident, Hardy indicated that he'd be canceling or postponing upcoming concerts, but no specific details were released until this new video statement. The bus accident happened at about 2:30AM on Oct. 2 as his tour bus was headed west on I-40 in Tennessee after his show in Bristol, Tenn. The cause of the accident has not yet be shared.

"Thank you for all the texts and calls," he wrote on Instagram Story, sharing a picture of him with his fiancee Caleigh Ryan. "I'm alive and that's all that matters. I love you all."

"It really is a miracle that everyone is alive," Ryan wrote on her own socials.

"One Beer" is Hardy's biggest radio hit to date, although his new duet with Lainey Wilson is racing up radio charts. He's also known as the songwriter behind hit songs for Wallen, Florida Georgia Line and Blake Shelton.