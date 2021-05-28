Thomas Rhett has done it old school this year. Taste of Country's Hottest Artist of 2021 released an album filled with songs rooted in traditional country values and sat back to let fans absorb it.

The efficiency of Country Again Side A is welcome relief after other artists (including some on this list of the 10 hottest artists of the year) fed us supersized projects that took hours to digest. Had Rhett, the 2020 ACM Entertainer of the Year, chosen to release Side A and Side B simultaneously, he could have set streaming marks, the new golden calf for a commercial artist.

Instead, he split them up and trusted the song quality. There's no gimmickry across 11 songs sure to sound good on the radio and on stages this summer. He kept it simple. He kept it country. See all 10 artists on the annual Top 10 list below, and then enjoy more Hot List content, including Hot Summer Songs, Hot Summer Tours, Hot Again in 2021 and Hot Under 25.