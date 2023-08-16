In an industry where rejection abounds and only a select few make it to the top, it's tempting to look over your peers' shoulders and compare their careers to yours.

HunterGirl — whose real name is Hunter Wolkonowski — wrote her new ballad, "Ain't About You," in a moment of discouragement and toxic comparison, while she was still a contestant on Season 20 of American Idol and felt like her own career headway wasn't measuring up to the record deals and publishing deals she saw the friends around her snagging.

"You always used to smile when you held your guitar / But now it feels like a reminder that you ain't got too far," she admits in the opening lines.

As the song continues, she acknowledges that she's happy for her friends' success — but it's hard to cheer for them whole-heartedly as she's fixated on why her own hard work isn't reaping the same payoff.

She wrote "Ain't About You" as a form of prayer and therapy, never intending to share it with anyone, but after a BBQ cookout where she played it for two other singers who got their start on Idol — Chayce Beckham and Noah Thompson — their encouragement spurred her to release the song.

Not only is the song an honest portrayal of self-doubt, but it also works its way towards a revelation. In the chorus, HunterGirl realizes that there's always one big reason to keep grinding: There might be a young fan out there who needs to hear the music. "What if there's a little girl who needs a song / Telling her she's beautiful when the world tells her she's wrong?" she wonders.

Just weeks after she wrote "Ain't About You," HunterGirl finished second on American Idol and signed a record deal of her own.

HunterGirl, "Ain't About You" Lyrics:

You always used to smile / When you held your guitar / But now it feels like a reminder / That you ain’t got too far / Strumming strings used to feel like breathing / Now it takes your breath away / Counting years, counting reasons / Why it won’t work, but what if it does? / What if tomorrow all those closed doors open?

Chorus:

But if you give up, if you give in / You should know that you’re not the only one who’s losing / What if there’s a little girl / Who needs a song / Telling her she’s beautiful / When the world tells her she’s wrong? / So before you say you’re not good enough / That all your dreams are wishing dust / You call it quits, walk away, and say you’re through / What if it ain’t about you?

Comparison can kill your faith / Watching people win / When you’re just begging for a break / You’re happy for them / You cheer them on / The whole time you’re overthinking / Wondering what you’re doing wrong / Are you crazy for believing in / Something everyone told you that you would never get

But if you give up, if you give in / You should know that you’re not the only one who’s losing / What if there’s a little boy / Who needs a safe place to cry / When the whole world says to suck it up / Just ‘cause he’s a guy? / So before you say you’re not good enough / That all your dreams are wishing dust / You call it quits, walk away, and say you’re through / What if it ain’t about you?

If you throw it all away / You’re telling God he made a mistake / But he never makes them / Maybe you should have some patience / There’s purpose in the wait

Cuz if you give up, if you give in / You should know that you’re not the only one who’s losing / What if there’s a heart who needs some hope / And finds it in the words that you almost never wrote? / So before you say you’re not good enough / That all your dreams are wishing dust / You call it quits, walk away, and say you’re through / What if it ain’t about you? / What if it ain’t about you?