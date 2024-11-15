America’s First IHOP-Applebee’s Combo Restaurant Is Coming!

This is a first in fast-casual dining here in America: Two iconic restaurant brands, both owned by Dine Brands, are going to be under one roof for an epic sit-down experience.

Applebee's and IHOP will be under one roof, with a split dining room, almost like two siblings sharing a room who put a piece of tape down the middle.

This first-of-its-kind location will open in Seguin, Texas, about 40 mins from San Antonio. The doors will open in January of 2025.

Dine Brands CEO John Peyton says that this is the first of about 15 of these locations that they plan to roll out across America. The chosen first location is already an IHOP, but it will get the renovation into the hybrid restaurant in time for a January opening.

Of course, you can eat IHOP at any time of the day or night, but it's mostly known for its bangin' breakfasts. Peyton says that this location "allows IHOP to shine in the morning and Applebee’s to thrive in afternoons and evenings."

While this a new concept for us here in America, it has been a thing in other countries for a while now. There are 13 international joint IHOP-Applebee’s restaurants in Mexico, Canada, the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Peru and Honduras, according to Dine Brands.

While we don't know what took Dine Brands so long to bring this concept to America, let's just be happy that it's finally here. Anyone with kids knows that having more choices at any given time is always a good thing.

Surely there will be tons of social media users who will go for the two-fer of having a meal at IHOP, then walking across the imaginary line right into Applebee's for a drink and some wings.

