‘It’s Your Love’ Inscribed Wedding Band Found Underwater After 14 Years

It was a beautiful day in 2009, when Mike and Tracy Kroening went out to enjoy some sunshine and lake time with their family and friends at Swimmer's Island in Wisconsin. Mike was having fun in the water with the kids and tossing around the younger kids.

As Kroening tossed one of his younger boys into the water, he felt his wedding band slip off.

"As I threw him, he grabbed my hand and pulled my platinum wedding band off of my hand, and it was lost," he tells WNDU in South Bend, Ind.

"So we immediately quarantined the area, so to speak, went and got diving masks and we looked for the wedding band for many, many hours and days," he continues.

Their efforts were unsuccessful.

Kroening says they have gone back to Swimmer's Island thousands of times over the ensuing years, but didn't really think about the ring, as they tried to forget the incident took place.

Fast-forward 14 years, and someone randomly turned the ring in to the association's lost and found. The association posted a picture of it to their Facebook page, and a short 30 minutes later, Kroening reached out to them to claim the ring.

FoundRing Facebook.com loading...

The ring had been at the bottom of a lake for well over a decade, so the color had slightly changed. Kroening knew there was a chance that it wasn't his ring, because he couldn't tell the color of it due to the temporary damage to it, but he had a gut feeling it was his ring.

He was asked to describe what was inscribed on the ring, to make sure he was indeed the owner. Kroening immediately replied with, "It's inscribed with the words 'It's Your Love,' because that was our wedding song."

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill released "It's Your Love" as a duet in May of 1997, scoring a six-week No. 1 country hit.

That night, Kroening went and picked up the ring after 14 years without it. He was able to place it right back on his finger.

"Like a needle in a haystack or winning the lottery, or something along those lines, but I haven’t won the lottery yet," he observes.

