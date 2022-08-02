Jake Owen has gained membership in the double-digit club after notching his tenth No. 1 single with "Best Thing Since Backroads."

The track claimed the top spot on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts this week, and Owen celebrated with a video on social media thanking everyone involved.

"Let's go! Boys and girls, the #1 song in all the land of country music," the singer exclaims in the video. "Thank you so much, holy frickin' cow."

"It's a Monday and having the #1 song in America is unbelievable," Owen continues. "I could not do this first and foremost without the songwriters; you guys wrote an incredible song that's only elevating my career."

"Best Thing Since Backroads" — released nearly a year ago on Aug. 6, 2021 — was written by Ben Johnson, Geoff Warburton, Hunter Phelps and Jordan Minton. Joey Moi produced the track.

Owen's first No. 1 hit was "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," which he released in 2011. He had released six other single before then, and, as he recounts in his post, it took seven years from his debut single to reach that top spot.

"I have 10 #1 songs — I can't even wrap my head around that. It took me seven years to get my first #1, and to think all these summers later we're still cranking them out," he reveals.

"To the fans — oh my gosh, the fans. You are the best thing since backroads, you have given me this life, I love you guys. You make country music what it is and I'm proud to be a part of it," Owen adds.

The multi-Platinum singer has been on a bit of a streak when it comes to releasing new music. Since "Best Thing Since Backroads," he's put out "Fishin' on a River," "Up There Down Here" and "1x1."

Details about an upcoming album have yet to be confirmed, but Owen has been touring on the Up There Down Here Tour, which will wrap on Oct. 1. Buy tickets here.