10 Things You Never Knew About Jake Owen:

Jake Owen didn't grow up dreaming of a career in country music; in fact, it wasn't until an injury closed the door on his intended path that he picked up a guitar and turned his attention to the job that would make him a star.

Plenty of fans know Owen's path from golf to music — but do you know the name of his first band? Or that, despite not trying his hand at country music until later in life than many artists, he wrote all of the songs on his first two albums?

There's quite a bit more to Owen than his carefree image and party-ready songs would lead you to believe, actually.

From his former road companions to the meaning behind a newer tattoo, we're here to drop some knowledge. Keep reading to learn a few new facts about Owen, his life pre-country music – and his twin brother!