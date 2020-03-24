Jake Owen's latest single, "Homemade," has become the singer's latest No. 1 hit on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

The song lifts from its previous peak of No. 2 last week to the No. 1 spot this week. "Homemade" increased by 7% in audience impressions this week to bring its total for the week to 36.1 million, according to Billboard. The overall increase allowed "Homemade" to take the No. 1 spot on the Country Airplay chart from last week's leader, "Homesick" by Kane Brown. Brown's sentimental tune led the chart for two weeks before being usurped this week.

Owen turned to Twitter to celebrate "Homemade" becoming his eighth No. 1 song, writing, "Wow. Just woke up to a bunch of texts congratulating me on “Homemade” going #1! My 8th #1 single. I am blown away and forever grateful to country radio for giving me the most amazing ride over the last 10 years. I’m just getting started. Thanks to my Big Loud team and friends."

Owen previously topped the Country Airplay chart with "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," "Alone With You," "The One That Got Away," "Anywhere With You," "Beachin'," "American Country Love Song" and "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)."

With "Homemade" taking 42 weeks to reach the summit of the chart, it completes Owen's longest climb to the top. Previously, Owen's single "The One That Got Away" held the record with 29 weeks.

"Homemade" is the third single from Owen's 2019 album, Greetings From…Jake. Ben Goldsmith, Jared Mullins, Drew Parker and Bobby Pinson co-wrote the song. "Homemade" is Owen's third Top 10 hit from the album, following the No. 1 "I Was Jack (You Were Diane) and the No. 7 "Down to the Honkytonk."

