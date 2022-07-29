Jake Owen Reveals That He’s 10 Months Sober: ‘I’m Just Trying to Be the Best Version of Myself’

Jake Owen is opening up about a major lifestyle shift: He is now a little over 10 months sober from alcohol.

The singer shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of his day counter, which reads, "316." That means that he's got 316 days of sobriety under his belt, and in the caption, Owen explains that he's ready to share his story with fans — and hopefully provide support to anyone out there who might want to make a change in their own drinking habits.

"317 days ago I embarrassed myself after drinking too much alcohol one night. It wasn't the first time, either," Owen writes. "The next day, I told myself, 'Never again.' I am better than that, and the people I love the most deserve better. My family, my little girls and my friends."

With the better part of a year of sobriety now under his belt, Owen says he's proud of how far he's come, and he hopes his experience can help other people in his situation.

"Just wanted to share my journey in case anyone woke up this morning and wants to make a change," he continues. "None of us aren't perfect...I'm just trying to be the best version of myself these days."

Though the country genre is known for songs about beer and whiskey, Owen is far from the only sober A-Lister on country radio. Tim McGraw and Keith Urban are two stars who've been open with fans about their journey to sobriety, and Chris Janson has released songs — like "Better I Don't" and "Back in My Drinkin' Days" — about his relationship with and ultimate decision to quit alcohol.

In music news, Owen is in the middle of his summer 2022 Up There Down Here Tour. His latest song, "1x1," is a gratitude-focused song about life as a bachelor-turned-husband-and-father who's learned to count his blessings.