Jana Kramer Follows ’24-Hour Rule’ With Husband to Handle Lying

Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin have certainly been down the route of re-establishing trust with each other, following his infidelity and the resulting rebuilding of their marriage.

Some fans wonder how Kramer is able to work through emotional triggers, given the severity of the betrayal. Kramer gave a glimpse at how the couple manages things during a recent episode of her podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin, on Monday (Jan. 6). She explains they learned a deadline-related method for truthful communication through therapy.

“One thing we learned from therapy is the 24-hour rule,” she explained. “You have 24 hours. If you lie, [you come] back and say, 'I messed up. That was a lie.' And that shows change. That shows some honesty. That shows a little of growth.”

Kramer stressed that consistent truthfulness is what is required to rebuild personal trust, and that it's not a quick process. "I think it’s just time,” she said, noting, “Time and a lot of therapy and a lot of proving, consistent, rigorous honesty.” She advised listeners to consider therapy in their relationships if warranted, assuring that it's "worth it."

Although Caussin is usually present for the podcast, this episode he was not there, with Kramer instead joined by Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, author Carla Naumburg and her friends, Kathryn Woodard and Kristen Brust.

She additionally raised questions at the end of 2019 by posting a photo of herself solo, with the caption "2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end....and for now, all I have to say is...Time heals all wounds."

Kramer and Caussin got married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Jolie Rae Caussin, in January of 2016. They separated later in 2016 after Caussin's infidelity, but reunited and renewed their vows in Hawaii in December of 2017. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Jace Joseph Caussin, in November of 2018.

Caussin admitted to a relapse in March of 2019, sharing publicly that he was one year sober from sex addiction after another incident.