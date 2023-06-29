Jase and Missy Robertson&#8217;s Daughter Mia to Undergo Another Jaw Surgery

Jase and Missy Robertson’s Daughter Mia to Undergo Another Jaw Surgery

Instagram / Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

Mia Robertson's recently-scheduled cleft surgery was supposed to be minor, but it turned into a much more complicated procedure.

Mia's mother, Missy Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame, turned to social media to both update followers on her daughter's cleft journey, but also apologize for delaying another patient's appointment.

"To the lady in the waiting room yesterday who was complaining about how inconvenient it was for her to wait on her child who hadn’t been seen yet (45 minutes behind), I apologize on behalf of my daughter. It was totally her fault," Missy writes. "See, she and her surgeon came to the conclusion a few minutes prior that she is to have another jaw distraction surgery before moving forward in her cleft care. What seemed like would be a minor surgery (scheduled today) turned into a more serious set-back in her cleft lip/palate journey."

"Oh how I wish we wouldn’t have inconvenienced you. Oh how I wish sometimes that she would have the team that simply looked and said 'she’ll be fine', or 'you don’t really have to.' Sometimes I’m weary of this cleft journey. Sometimes I’m weary of the pain that life brings me and my family," she continues. "But that’s where God steps in. He confirms through those He’s sent to us that, even though we’re weary, He is not!"

Robertson explains that Mia has been dealing with issues due to her cleft palate for 18 years, and she has endured multiple surgeries. Now, at age 19, she made the decision to undergo a much more extensive surgery in an effort to prevent more issues or pain down the road.

12 Binge-Worthy TV Shows Country Music Fans Can't Get Enough Of

Every so often, a TV show comes around that unites country music fans. For decades, fans have enjoyed various sitcoms and dramas that have both warmed our hearts or gathered us together in the name of determination.

Recently, Taylor Sheridan has commanded the attention of country music lovers with his Yellowstone series and the prequels that have followed. However, fans of the genre have also found unity in comedies including Reba and King of the Hill, or reality series including Duck Dynasty and Fixer Upper. And who could pass up a drama like Nashville that puts viewers in the middle of Music City itself?
Filed Under: Duck Dynasty
Categories: Country Music News, Reality Television
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country