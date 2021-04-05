Jason Aldean will be a big part of Monday night's (April 5) episode of American Idol. The hitmaker is scheduled for two duets during the Top 24 rounds of the show on ABC.

The singers he'll perform with and which songs Aldean will sing aren't yet known, but a press release mentions he'll mentor two contestants during the singing reality show. Jewel is also set for an appearance during night No. 2 of celebrity duets.

It's not clear that Aldean has ever performed on American Idol, but his wife Brittany Aldean auditioned for the show during Season 11 on Fox in 2011, singing Joss Stone's "Spoiled." Judge Steven Tyler was particularly impressed with her and she advanced to Hollywood, but was cut there. Brittany Kerr and Aldean would marry three years later.

On Sunday night (April 4), Jimmie Allen represented country music in singing "Shallow" with Alanis Sophia and his current single, "Freedom Was a Highway," with Cecil Ray. Brad Paisley is Allen's duet partner on the original recording. Luke Bryan, of course, represents country music weekly as a judge.

Aldean's performance on American Idol was announced at the same time as two live, in-person concerts happening in May at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tenn. The socially-distanced shows will be full-band performances.

"You could’ve asked me to play a gas station at this point and I would say yes," Aldean jokes.