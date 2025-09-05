Country artists are generous with their thank yous — they tend to send gifts after working together, whether it's cold hard cash, watches, or in this case, a gun.

Up-and-comer Chase Matthew hung out at the Taste of Country Nights studio recently and shared that he bought Jason Aldean a custom AR-15 as a thank you present for letting him come on his 2024 Highway Desperado Tour.

"End of tour gift I got him [Aldean] was a massive AR," the "Darlin'" singer says. "I got him a custom rifle with all the Jason Aldean logos on it, like, it's gangster, bro. It's so sick."

As is customary for headliners, Aldean also got Matthew a gift to say thanks for coming out on the road.

"I gave him that and he turns around and says, 'Well I got you something, too,'" Matthew shares, explaining that he opened up a box, "and it's got this logo on it, and I'm like, 'I feel like I've seen this logo before,' and I open it up and it's a watch — and everyone's like, 'It's a Rolex!'"

Matthew admits he wasn't really aware of the massive value and symbolism of a Rolex — it's the best of the best — but he quickly was educated on it.

So, if you ever see Chase Matthew rocking a Rolex, or Jason Aldean at the range with a giant custom AR-15, you can assume they are the gifts they were given.

Matthew recently just launched a campaign with Jockey in which he designed his own shirts for sale, and he gave me one and it's fire.

Where Is Chase Matthew From?

Chase Matthew is from Sevierville, Tennessee. If that town sounds familiar, it should: It's also the hometown of Dolly Parton.

