Jason Aldean got some big news from his daughter Navy recently: She has a boyfriend!

In a video his wife Brittany posted on social media, the couple's 5-year-old little girl sheepishly tells the country star that she is dating a boy named Conway. When Aldean — who is heard off camera — asks where she met this young man, she tells him that it was someone who came over for a playdate.

When the "Try That in a Small Town" singer asks how long the relationship has been going on, Navy responds, "15 years."

Despite the "lengthy" courtship, Aldean adopts a protective attitude toward this young Romeo. The country singer is not afraid to stand up to this child should break his daughter's heart.

It's all in good fun, of course.

"Does Conway know that your daddy will give him a knuckle sandwich?" Aldean says. "I think I'm gonna have to have a meeting with this guy, what do you think?"

"He would hit you in the face," Navy tells her daddy with a big smile on her face. "He knows karate."

Who Are Jason Aldean's Kids?

Aldean has four children in total. His oldest daughters are Keeley, 21, and Kendyl, 17, from a previous marriage, and he shares two young children with his wife of nearly nine years, Brittany (son Memphis, 7, and daughter Navy, 5).

Navy recently celebrated her fifth birthday with a grown-up princess party. The theme was a glamorous tea party, and mom Brittany went all out with the decor, decking out their home in roses, ballon arches and a larger-than-life cutout of the birthday girl.

Is Jason Aldean on Tour?

Last fall, Aldean announced he would be extending his Highway Desperado Tour into 2024. The trek will pick up on May 18 and continue through Oct. 5. Lauren Alaina and Hailey Whitters will join him as openers.

The "If I Didn't Love You" hitmaker is also busy expanding his Rooftop Kitchen + Bar empire. The restaurant and entertainment venue will open its third location — its first outside of Tennessee — in Pittsburgh this year. An exact opening date has not been announced.