Jason Aldean’s ‘Babies’ Have a Favorite Parent, and It’s Not Even Close

Jason and Brittany Aldean's two young children, Memphis and Navy, seem to enjoy spending time with both their mom and dad equally. But when it comes to the Aldean's two dogs, there's a clear case of parental preference.

Brittany demonstrated that in a new video she posted to social media, showing how differently the couple's two dogs react to each of them.

Aldean goes first, walking up to one pup who's relaxing on the balcony — and then gets up and trots away from him. He follows, arms outstretched, but the dog keeps rebuffing him.

Meanwhile, their other dog is nowhere in sight.

Then it's Brittany's turn, and it's clear that the dogs enjoy spending time with her more. The little one hops readily up into her arms, while the larger dog follows her around, tail wagging.

Brittany's got a simple explanation for why the dogs have such a clear preference for her.

"The non animal lover vs. the animal lover," she writes in the video, adding in the caption, "They can sense it."

The Aldeans' dogs are a quiet but frequent presence on Brittany's social media, which usually puts more of a spotlight on their two young children. Most recently, she documented the kids' Christmas, which was eventful this year: Their family cars were broken into by bears while parked outside the cabin where they were vacationing.