Rising artist and Nashville Broadway performer Cay Aliese got a life-changing experience during a regular gig on Friday (Dec. 27): Jason Aldean was in the crowd at her show -- and even hopped onstage with her for a duet.

According to video that Aliese posted on social media, it all went down after Aldean's wife Brittany -- who was also there -- requested a cover of Miranda Lambert's "Tin Man" during her set.

Getting a personal song request from the Aldeans was exciting enough, but that wasn't all. The star himself wound up grabbing an acoustic guitar and joining her, and the pair sang "Tin Man" as a duet.

From the looks of the video, it seems that Aldean let Aliese take the spotlight for the performance. He strummed his guitar in the background and joined her on some of the vocals, but made it clear he was there as a backing musician.

It was a big moment for Aliese, who explained in the caption of her post that she's a longtime fan of Aldean's music.

"I used to sneak Jason Aldean on the school bus and I sing his songs every day on Broadway," she wrote in the caption of her video post. "Meeting them tonight was so sweet!"

Aldean and his wife have been taking some time off for the holiday season, but Brittany has continued to share select moments from the family's festivities.

Read More: Jason Aldean's Family Was Under Attack by Bears (Seriously!)

Most recently, she shared a social media carousel of photos that the couple's two children, Memphis and Navy, have taken with Santa through the years.

She also shared shocking video of the family's holiday vacation, where a family of bears broke into their cars during a trip to a remote cabin.