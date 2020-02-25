Jason Aldean surprised fans at his Knoxville, Tenn., concert with an epic Kane Brown collaboration.

Aldean was performing during his We Back Tour stop on Saturday (Feb. 22) when the impromptu collaboration came about. The pair teamed up for Aldean's 2011 hit "Dirt Road Anthem." Brown jumped on stage to perform the rap verse of the song. Press play above to watch their live performance.

Brown and Aldean have been friends for years, Brown supported Aldean on his Ride All Night Tour in 2019 alongside Carly Pearce. In November of 2019, Aldean revealed that he and his family have been living at Brown's house while their new home is being finished. The Aldean family plan to move into their forever home in May.

According to Country Now, Brittany Aldean shared a photo of Brown's 4-month old daughter, Kingsley, donning baby headphones at the concert. Aldean and Brown have bonded over having younger children.

"Kane was out with us a couple [of] years ago, and I just kinda hit it off with him. He's like my little brother, almost," Aldean said previously (quote via the Boot). "When I go on tour, I wanna be out there with guys that I like hanging out with, you know? And it doesn't hurt that Kane's on fire right now. He's as hot as it gets."

Aldean's We Back Tour goes through mid-March and features support from Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver. Brown recently completed the European leg of his Worldwide Beautiful Tour. Russell Dickerson and Chris Lane will serve as Brown's opening acts on the U.S. leg of the tour, which launches on Feb. 29 in Atlantic City.

