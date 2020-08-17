Jason Aldean’s Kids Are Quite Fond of Kane Brown’s Baby Girl

When Jason Aldean and Kane Brown get together, their kids do, too. Recently the "Cool Again" singer watched with a smile as the trio of tots interacted. It's sweet and hilarious at the same time.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights, Brown shares that Aldean's youngest kids, Memphis and Navy, will say his daughter Kingsley's name, or try to (Navy is just 18 months old). The nearly 10-month-old Kingsley isn't quite old enough to romp around with the Aldean kids yet, but they're patient with her.

"His daughter came and brought her toy to her that she left on the ground, which I thought was funny," Brown recalls. "And then she took it back after she gave it to her."

Kingsley is Brown and wife Katelyn's first child together, whereas Aldean has four kids total, including two older daughters from his first marriage.

Brown married Katelyn Jae in Oct. 2018 and the couple announced their pregnancy about six months later. Recently he opened up about being able to be home for many of his daughter's milestone moments. It's satisfying on a deeper level, he admits.

"I grew up without a dad, so I was kind of wanting to relive my childhood while I was being a dad to my little girl," Brown tells Hits Daily Double. "Take her to Six Flags, to Disney World, coach her softball team and do all the things I didn’t have a dad to do with me."

Last Friday, Brown released "Cool Again" on his The Mixtape, Vol. 1 EP. A remix featured in the music video includes help from rapper Nelly.