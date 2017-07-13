Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus Is Producing a Movie

Jay DeMarcus is adding a new skill set to his resume: film producer. The bassist and Rascal Flatts star will assist in producing an upcoming adventure film called All Shook Up.

DeMarcus will share the producing reigns with film producer Travis Cloyd and writer Gregg Russell, while Guy Griffithe of Bridgegate Pictures is set to executive produce.

A press release details All Shook Up's plot: following two young boys as they search for a thermonuclear bomb buried in the marsh off the Georgia coast. Based on actual events, in 1958 during the height of the Russian Cold War an Air Force jet fighter collided with an American B-47 bomber resulting in a 7,600 pound bomb being dropped off the coast of Savannah, Ga. The nuclear bomb has yet to be found.

"I love the movie making business,” DeMarcus explains. "I always enjoy the process, and I learn more and more every time I do a new project, it's another fun, creative outlet. This story pulled me in immediately: the timing was right, and things fell into place quickly. I am honored to be a part of this very special project!"

No word on when the film will be in theaters.

In addition to acting as film producer, DeMarcus recently produced his band's latest project, Back to Us, released in May. His year continues to pick up, as the trio will be returning to Las Vegas for an eight-night showcase at the intimate Venetian Theatre this fall. The Sin City residency marks the trio’s return following their first country residency, which launched in February 2015 at the Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

