Jelly Roll is on a roll this year. The country newcomer just wrapped his first headlining arena and amphitheater tour, while also making three national television appearances.

Coupled with his professional success is his heartwarming philanthropic efforts.

In a partnership with Live Nation, the "Need a Favor" singer was able to raise $590,000 to benefit at-risk youth. Jelly Roll shared on social media that one dollar from every ticket sold for his Backroad Baptism Tour was dedicated to the cause that is so near and dear to his heart.

It's not the first time Jelly has leveraged his platform to do good for others: He used his sold-out show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in 2022 to collect funds and was able to donate $250,000 to care for incarcerated youth at Nashville's Davidson County Detention Center. It's the same facility where the "Save Me" singer spent some time as a teen.

That money was used to build a recording studio at the detention center to provide youth a musical outlet. At the time, he said that move was just the beginning of fulfilling his vision.

"That's not even scratching the surface of my plan," he told the New York Times. "I'm going to build halfway houses and transitional centers — that's my real heart."

Jelly Roll will have some extra time to focus on the matters of his heart in the final months of 2023. The "Son of a Sinner" singer says he's going "phoneless" to close out the year so he can focus on his family and be present.

But he also has something else on his mind ...

"Now let’s focus on creating the biggest toy drive in Nashville history," he shares on social media. "Stay tuned for details coming soon."

