A Jelly Roll fan in a wheelchair crowd-surfed his way to the stage to sing with the star.

It's becoming a trend at Jelly's concerts for the star to bring fans (or "bad apples," as the fandom is lovingly called) from the audience onto the stage to sing with him.

He recently sang "Save Me" with a little girl sporting fake Jelly Roll face tattoos, and another holding a sign asking to sing with the star. Jelly Roll also shared the stage with an 11-year-old rapper to belt out "Son of the Dirty South." Duets like these have become a touching collaboration between Jelly and his biggest fans.

The latest video was posted earlier this month, to the @onlyjellyroll TikTok account. It shows Jelly stopping the show to call out a fan in the audience who "needs to get on stage."

Seeing that the fan is in a wheelchair, Jelly asks the crowd for help in getting him on the stage. They oblige, the epic video shows, raising the young man above their heads and crowd-surfing him to reach Jelly on the stage.

Now that's how you make an entrance!

Jelly welcomes him with a great big Jelly Roll-style hug. The smile on the fan's face is one of excitement and astonishment that he's actually on stage with the singer.

They share a mic and belt out the hit "Save Me" together — watch the cool moment unfold in the video below.

Note: There is some brief language at the beginning of the video that is NSFW.

