Lainey Wilson wasn't available during Jelly Roll's Pittsburgh-area show last Tuesday (Aug. 15), but fortunately, a talented young fan stepped up to sing her part on "Save Me."

According to Music Mayhem, 11-year-old Josie Salvitti attended the show that night with a sign asking Jelly if she could sing Wilson's lines on their duet.

"Since Lainey's on her way to Alabama ... can I sing 'Save Me' with you?" the sign read, with pictures of Jelly and Josie printed underneath the words.

Salvitti tells Music Mayhem that her fellow fans helped her get all the way to the front of the stage so that Jelly could see her sign.

"Everyone was so nice and let us get right into the pit. In fact, the security let me stand on her chair. Then it happened! Jelly Roll made eye contact with me and nodded with a smile like, 'I [got] you.'"

And true to his word, when it was time to sing "Save Me," Jelly brought Salvitti out: The pair's duet rocked the venue, and even Jelly seemed blown away by the young fan's vocal talents.

After her performance, Salvitti's interactions with the country superstar weren't done: She went backstage and posed for photos with Jelly after the show. The young fan shared the pictures on social media, writing, "I'm so lucky. The nicest guy you'll ever meet. Cannot wait to do it again soon."

It wasn't Salvitti's first time stealing the spotlight at a country concert. Earlier this summer, she caught Lainey Wilson's attention during another show, and Wilson pointed her microphone into the crowd so that the young girl could sing into it as she sat on her dad's shoulders. According to PGH Live Music, who shared the moment on social media, Salvitti is a future American Idol hopeful: She got Wilson's attention with a sign reading, "I'm 11, too young for American Idol, but can I sing 'Watermelon Moonshine' with you?"

The young girl's talent and affinity for the spotlight paid off. After her from-the-crowd performance at Wilson's show, Idol producers got in touch and asked her to sing for them. The results were so impressive that they issued her a VIP pass to fast-track to Los Angeles auditions when she turns 15 and is old enough to try out for the show.

Jelly's Pittsburgh show as part of his 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour, a trek that is set to run through mid-October.