Jelly Roll was a guest on Taste of Country Nights where I asked him what it was like taking his kids to school back in the day, with all of his face tattoos.

As I finished asking the question, he lit up with that one-of-a-kind smile that only he has, and began to tell a hilarious story from when his daughter, Bailee, went to kindergarten.

"When she was in kindergarten it was so funny because all of her little friends would go 'What is all that stuff on your face?' Jelly continued, "I would go 'You won't believe this, I only draw this on when I come see y'all so y'all are excited about it.'"

The dubious story kept getting deeper and deeper for the country hitmaker.

"Finally, they were like 'how do you draw it on the same way every time?' I said 'I got the little sticker things now because I been coming so much.'"

Jelly said that as those same friends of his daughter's got older and older, some of their parents started to not let them hang out at their house due to the face tattoos and the lifestyle that they assumed it brought.

But a decade or so later, the singer has made a major body and life transformation.

What Does Jelly Roll Think of His Face Tattoos After Losing Weight?

After losing 275lbs and becoming a global superstar, the "Save Me" singer even admitted he’s thought about removing some of his tattoos as part of his personal evolution — one that’s taken him from self-destruction to self-love.

