Jelly Roll has reaped the benefits of his incredible weight loss across all aspects of his life, and that includes his relationship with his two kids.

"I'm a better father. I'm more present with my children," the singer told Extra TV this week on the red carpet of a premiere event for Netflix's Star Search reboot.

Jelly says he's using his newfound energy and physical ability to take on a classic "dad role" that he never thought would be possible for him.

How is Jelly Roll's Weight Loss Journey Making Him a Better Dad?

The singer says he's now coaching a sports team for his 9-year-old son Noah.

"You should see it, dude. I'm coaching my son's basketball team this year," he continues. "They're kids, so it's not like I'm coaching a competitive team here...but I just feel physically better."

At his highest weight, more than 500 lbs, Jelly's experience with his son's team would be a very different one, he continues.

"When you're 500 lbs, you wonder if they have a seat big enough for you somewhere. You know what I mean? You definitely don't think about trying to coach a team. You wonder if there's a bench you can sit on," the singer points out.

Who Are Jelly Roll's Kids?

Jelly is dad to two children: 17-year-old daughter Bailee Ann and 9-year-old son Noah Buddy.

The singer and his wife Bunnie Xo have had full custody of Bailee for several years, and Bailee's mom, Felicia, struggles with addiction. Bailee opened up about her relationship with her birth mother in a February 2024 episode of Bunnie's Dumb Blonde podcast.

Meanwhile, Jelly co-parents Noah with his mother Melisa. Noah has typically remained further out of the spotlight than Bailee has due to his younger age and his mother's wishes, but he's a big part of Jelly's family and often joins them for vacations and outings.

Noah and Jelly have been photographed together at some red carpets, and Noah has attended some industry events with his country star dad.

Fatherhood Has Always Been Part of Jelly's Weight Loss Journey

Jelly and Bunnie hope to expand their family via IVF and surrogacy, and back at the beginning of his weight loss journey, that was an important motivating factor in his wanting to shed pounds.

He spoke about that in a 2024 appearance on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast.

"My wife and I are talking about having a baby and it really made me realize, at almost 40, I was like, 'That means I've got to live 'til at least 60. I've got to see this kid into college,'" he said at the time.