Jelly Roll’s Praise for Wife Bunnie Leaves Her in Tears

Jelly Roll wants us to know we're making a big deal out of the wrong story. Taking to social media, the "Need a Favor" singer emphasized how his wife Bunnie Xo's story of perseverance should be the headline.

Jelly Roll (real name: Jason DeFord) and Bunnie married on Aug. 31, 2016.

Both have been candid about their lives before finding each other. His included drugs and several arrests. Hers included working in the Las Vegas sex industry.

Together, they raise Jelly Roll's daughter Bailee.

"A lot is often said or made about my story," Jelly Roll begins, "but the truth is, I’ve never been moved more by a story than the story of my wife."

The singer goes on to emphasize how his wife's determination inspires him and how she has been nothing but supportive since the start. Then, he talks about her professional endeavors.

"I remember her sitting at our kitchen table and her talking to me about the vision she had to start the Dumb Blonde Podcast," Jelly Roll shares, "and how it was her means to end working in the sex industry for good. I watched her build her own platform, her own podcast and her own team with zero help from me."

"She wanted to do it on her own, she didn’t want to be just 'Jelly Roll’s wife,' she wanted to build her own empire to empower women and share her story in hopes that it could motivate others to believe that they could change their lives and be happy."

Responding to the post, Bunnie Xo writes, "I'm crying at the dinner table. You have always been my reason, my why & my strength. I love you to the moon & deepest galaxies. Let's keep proving them wrong & taking shit over."

The Dumb Blonde Podcast launched a new season on July 5. It's a mix of country and other music star guests, adult entertainers and friends of Bunnie or her husband. Each one-hour-ish episode is unfiltered and often NSFW.

Since 2020, Bunnie has described herself on the show as the degenerate love child of Dolly Parton & Dr. Ruth.