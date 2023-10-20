Just call him Jelly Claus! Jelly Roll is getting into the holiday spirit by launching "the biggest tor drive in Nashville history."

The country singer took to social media on Friday (Oct. 20), to announce the drive's first stop at the new Walmart in Franklin, Tenn.

"I am announcing the coolest thing I've ever announced," he says in the video. "We are doing the biggest toy drive in Nashville history. We have partnered with Hasbro. We have partnered with Coca-Cola. We have partnered with Metro Nashville even."

"This is the beginning of a lot more announcements to come. This is just day one of what will be the biggest partnered toy drive in Nashville history. I'm confident that we're going to do it bigger than it's ever been done," he adds.

The "Need a Favor" singer tells fans that the first 500 who donate will get VIP access to a performance at the Walmart where the drive is taking place.

The announcement comes shortly after Jelly Roll teased a toy drive in a thank you post to his fans. After wrapping his Backroad Baptism Tour, he told his followers that he would be taking a break from his phone for the rest of the year, but was also shifting his focus on taking care of some Nashville kids this holiday season.

This toy drive is an extension of Jelly Roll's efforts to care for at-risk youth in his community. As a former resident of Nashville's Davidson County Detention Center, he knows firsthand what it's like to spend your formidable years incarcerated. In a partnership with Live Nation, he donated one dollar of every ticket sold to his 2023 tour to further care for youth like himself. The tour raised nearly $600,000.

10 Things You Didn't Know About Jelly Roll The Jelly Roll: Save Me documentary on Hulu tells Jelly Roll' s complicated life story and spares no details. He's shockingly honest about addiction, prison, his childhood and his insecurities. Here are 10 key takeaways from the project. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes