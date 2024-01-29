Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo aren't just husband and wife — they're also equal teammates in their marriage, and best friends with a long track record of helping each other through life's toughest moments.

So when Bunnie dinged their brand-new, $200,000 Mercedes Benz, it's no surprise that she immediately called to tell Jelly what had happened ... and also no surprise that he wasn't angry at all.

However, he couldn't help but crack a joke or two at her expense first.

Bunnie filmed herself telling her husband about the incident on FaceTime, and as she's waiting to hear his reaction, you can tell she's sweating a little.

"So, well, I was pulling the car out of the driveway and I'm not used to how long, or how f--king low to the ground, this f--king car is, and I hit a rock, and I'll get it fixed," Bunnie says in the clip.

"How bad is it?" Jelly replies, and she flips the camera around to show a fairly sizable dent in the bottom of the Benz's right rear door.

"Oh, you didn't hit a rock, you hit a boulder," the country star says drily.

"Well, what the f--k? Why do we have boulders in our front yard?" Bunnie shoots back.

From there, the two dissolve into giggles, and Jelly reminds his wife, "You bought the motherf--ker anyway."

"But I bought it for you. I still feel bad," she responds. Before he signs off from their phone call, the singer can't resist cracking one more joke.

"Don't let my wife drive without her glasses," he says. "I love you."

Jelly never misses an opportunity to share his love for his wife — most recently, he sung her praises in a social media birthday message — and she showers him with love, too. Bunnie recently shared an adorable behind-the-scenes moment from Jelly's trip to Washington, D.C., to offer testimony on the opioid epidemic, and he was so nervous during the experience that he repeatedly reached back and squeezed her foot for comfort.