Jennifer Nettles Nabs a Role in the New Version of Horror Classic ‘The Exorcist’

Jennifer Nettles will return to the big screen with a role in The Exorcist, a 2023 update on the original 1973 horror classic.

Variety announced Nettles' participation in the film, also reporting that while it's not yet clear which part she plays, it will be a "primary role."

Acting is not a new gig for the Sugarland star and solo country artist. She has held roles both on stage and on the screen, making her Broadway debut in 2015 in the role as Roxy Hart in Chicago and playing a role in the 2019 Harriet Tubman biopic, Harriet. Nettles is also among the cast of the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones, and she's adding reality television to her resume this month, hosting the FOX dating show, Farmer Wants a Wife.

As she steps into her Exorcist role, Nettles will join a cast that includes Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd and Lidya Jewett. Ellen Burstyn, who starred in the original Exorcist movie as Chris MacNeil, will reprise that role for the 2023 reimagining of the film. Olivia Marcum, who recently starred in the musical version of Matilda, has also been cast.

The Exorcist will be the first in a trilogy of films within the same supernatural horror universe. The 2023 updated version, which has been described by Deadline as a "continuation" of the original movie, is being directed by David Gordon Green — who is also known for his modern remake of the Halloween franchise.

The new version of The Exorcist is slated to drop around Halloween 2023.

