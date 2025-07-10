Jersey Mike's has pulled a sub off the bench that was once so popular, they couldn't keep up with the demand and labeled it sold out across America.

But the Jersey Mike's Chicken Salad Sub is back on menus for a limited time, according to All Recipes.

It's really a simply made sandwich that delivers what you would expect in a classic chicken salad: Roasted chicken breast, mayonnaise, celery and black pepper.

There was just something about having one Mike's way that sent the country into a spiral, and sent Jersey Mike's into chicken despair.

You see, the chicken they were using for the Jersey Mike's Chicken Salad Sub during its original launch, back in April, was the slow-roasted chicken breast from their Roasted Chicken Breast Sub.

But since the Roasted Chicken Breast Sub is no longer on the menu, they have apparently switched to pre-diced chicken (his is according to a leaked Jersey Mike's prep sheet on Reddit).

The same Reddit thread also has some users who claim to be Jersey Mike's employee's who swear that the original slow roasted chicken supplier that Jersey Mike's was using couldn't keep up with the sudden demand caused by the Chicken Salad Sub.

It's important to note that Jersey Mike's has only added two new permanent sandwiches to its menu in the past 10 years, and that the Chicken Salad Sub doesn't have a number yet, which is said to denote the fact that it is limited time only once again.

This might be one of those times that you need to buy a few of the sandwiches and freeze them if you need to get your fix in the years to come.

