Jimmie Allen to Guest Star on Upcoming Episode of ‘The Conners’

Earlier in 2022, Jimmie Allen told Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul that he had several television gigs in the works — and he wasn't kidding. The "Down Home" singer has landed a guest role on an upcoming episode of The Conners.

"This is gonna be a good time!! Learning my lines as I type," he writes on social media with a hang loose emoji.

It is unclear if this will be a cameo from Allen or a character role, as details have yet to be revealed. The Roseanne spinoff is currently in its fifth season, which is its largest one yet. The series was picked up for a full broadcast schedule that includes 22 episodes. Seasons 2-4 featured 20 episodes.

Add this television appearance to the long list of on-screen gigs for Allen in 2022. In February, he told Paul that he had four different shows he was working on.

Allen began the year co-hosting the ACM Awards with Dolly Parton and Gabby Barrett live on Amazon Prime, before performing on American Idol and the CMT Music Awards. He was also tapped to serve as Blake Shelton's Battle Rounds advisor for season 22 of The Voice. Allen says he auditioned for the singing competition series twice without success.

The "Make Me Want To" singer has also curated his own television offering with the Jimmie Allen PBA Challenge, presented by Bowlero. After falling in love with bowling during the pandemic, the Maryland native is hosting a celebrity competition against some of the best professional bowlers in the nation. In addition, Allen will appear in the upcoming television musical Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas.

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 8PM ET on ABC and is available for next-day streaming on Hulu.