It's difficult to imagine "This Is Us" not becoming Jimmie Allen's fastest moving hit to date. The collaboration with Noah Cyrus commits to a pop-country lane, and in doing so stands out above anything he's released to radio to date.

Song structure and arrangement are essential to "This Is Us," a mid-tempo love song that relies on a great hook at the chorus. This is an A-list jam that could work across several radio formats, although it's hard to imagine the song being promoted anywhere but at country radio for now, as that's where Allen's focus is. Don't flinch because it's a newcomer helming the deft mix — if Keith Urban or Florida Georgia Line were the lead artists, few would take issue.

Lyrically, "This Is Us" is open-ended, to a certain degree. Are these two former lovers who've come back together? Are they longtime friends who didn't realize what they had? Was something else keeping them apart? Like any good country song, the fans get to decide as they take in the emotional high of each chorus.

Did You Know?: Yep, Noah Cyrus is Billy Ray's daughter. She wrote "This Is Us" with FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Emile Dernst, Isley Juber and Jordan Schmidt.

Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus' "This Is Us" Lyrics:

I used to push my luck, I used to fill my cup / Yeah, I used to be known for the dumb things / I used to chase the sun, I used to kiss and run / All-nighters turned into nothings / And I, I'm lucky every other lover got away / I'm lucky that my heart was always hard to break / I'm lucky when you came along I had a chance to take.

Chorus:

'Cause it was just you and that was just me / And that was just the way that it used to be / And we were just kids back then trying to figure out what it was / No, it wasn't that bad / But could've been better / If only back then we'd have been together / But it was just you and that was just me / Before we found love / Now this is us.

All I really know is love ain't simple / It finds you all alone when you're unassembled / Yeah, when you're in pieces and you feel like you're drowning / You don't wanna give nobody the power / That's when it gets in the cut / And that's when it stitches you up.

Repeat Chorus

This is us, this is us, this is us, yeah / This is trust, this is trust, this is trust, yeah / This is love, this is love, this is love, yeah.

I'm lucky every other lover got away / I'm lucky that my heart was always hard to break / I'm lucky when you came along I had a chance to take.

Repeat Chorus

This is us, this is us, this is us, yeah / This is trust, this is trust, this is trust, yeah / This is love, this is love, this is love, yeah.

This is us, this is us, this is us, yeah / This is trust, this is trust, this is trust, yeah / This is love, this is love, this is love, yeah.