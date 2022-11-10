Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne Is Just Bursting to Talk About His Soon-to-Be Dad Status

Just hours before the 2022 CMA Awards, Brothers Osborne's John Osborne had a big announcement to share: His wife, singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, is pregnant with twins.

In their announcement, the couple shared that they'd gone through a long and difficult IVF journey to get to this point, and once they finally decided to share their news with the world, Osborne was ready to shout it from the rooftops. So, when he and his brother and band mate T.J. Osborne got up onstage to accept their Vocal Duo of the Year trophy at the CMAs, he leaned into the microphone to tell the news to the crowd.

Backstage in the press room, Osborne said that he hadn't necessarily planned to talk about his soon-to-be dad status from the stage, and his wife didn't know he was going to, either.

"No, she did not know. Lucie didn't know," Osborne told media. "I guess I got nervous!"

In part, those nerves were due to the emotional, superstar presence of Wynonna Judd: Judd was onstage to present the Vocal Duo award, and before she did so, she spoke poignantly about her late mother Naomi Judd, who was her band mate in the CMA Vocal Duo of the Year-winning act The Judds.

"Wynonna was standing next to us," Osborne recounted. "We never prepare a speech. We never expect to win. And then I looked over and saw Lucie in the corner of my eye...something welled up [in me] and I just wanted to tell the world."

Fittingly enough, the sibling act won their newest Vocal Duo trophy on the very same day that Osborne and Silvas announced their plans to welcome a little duo of their own, and Osborne joked about the coincidence backstage.

"My intention was to have twins to raise our successors. So, we’ll raise them up and try to use as much nepotism as possible," he added with a laugh, adding, "as long as we’re in the [music business], I’m gonna keep 'em out."