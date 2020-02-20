Americana icon John Prine will not be making the journey to Australia to perform at Bluesfest this April as previously planned, after aggravating an existing hip injury.

Prine's family announced that the singer has canceled his upcoming performance at the festival in a post to the singer's official Instagram account.

"We truly regret to inform you that John will be taking a break from touring, as being on the road has aggravated a hip injury," Prine's family state.

Organizers of Bluesfest Australia also confirmed that Prine will no longer be appearing at the festival, saying in a statement posted to their Facebook page, "With great regret and disappointment, we wish to advise that John Prine has been forced to cancel his upcoming Bluesfest performance this Easter, following the advice of his doctors regarding an existing hip injury."

The message goes on to say, "As always, John is appreciative of his loyal fans and friends all over the world and looks forward to returning to Australia at a future date. We sincerely apologize to fans affected by this cancellation and wish John a speedy recovery."

The 31st annual Bluesfest at Byron Bay is slated to run from April 9-13, featuring a diverse lineup of acts from across all musical genres.

The 73-year-old musician will be back on the road in time for his performance at Merle Fest in Wilkesboro, N.C., on April 26. In the Instagram post announcing Prine's canceled performance at Bluesfest Australia, his family says Prine "will be looking forward to being back on the road."

In 2019 Prine was forced to cancel several shows to undergo heart surgery, during which he had a stent put in.

Prine's website still lists a run of North American and Europe tour dates that begin on April 26 and run through November.