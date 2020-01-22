John Rich Announces a Meat Jerky Line

John Rich has found another way to expand his Redneck Riviera brand.

The Big & Rich star has announced a new line of meat snacks in partnership with The Classic Jerky company. The American-made jerky will be available in three flavors: Whiskey BBQ Strips, Amarillo Heat Seasoned Pork Strips, and Spicy Fried Pickle Seasoned Pork Strips. The snacks are scheduled to be available for purchase on the Redneck Riviera website in mid-February.

“I think I found a nice compliment to the whiskey with the new Redneck line of meat snacks! The Classic Jerky Company has been a great partner as we have spent months detailing the flavors and getting the approval of the Rich household," the country star says in a press release. "I am beyond ecstatic to see what we are accomplishing with this brand. In just two short years, we have been able to capture the nation with an affordable and quality line of whiskey, sponsor a national concert tour and bring some awesome tasting, tender meat snacks to market."

The jerky line is the newest development in Rich's Redneck Riviera that includes a restaurant and bar in downtown Nashville and an original line of whiskey. Rich also uses Redneck Riviera as a way to give back to a cause near and dear to him, with 10 percent of the profits going toward Folds of Honor.

Rich has also been tapped to host the new Fox Nation show, The Pursuit! With John Rich. It will be taped at Rich's home in Nashville and features the country star and some of his famous friends discussing their journeys to success. It's scheduled to launch in February and will air on Fox Nation, the Fox News streaming service.