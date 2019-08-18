Jon Pardi has released the newest song, "Tequila Little Time," from his upcoming album Heartache Medication. The song follows the previously released tracks "Heartache Medication," "Me and Jack" and "Ain't Always the Cowboy."

"Tequila Little Time" is more laid-back than Pardi's previous singles from the new album. The song features a heavy emphasis on Spanish-infused horns, a new element that has not been a prominent feature in any Pardi song up until this point.

"Tequila Little Time" also incorporates accordion, stylized strings and relaxed electric guitar, making it easy to draw comparisons to Jimmy Buffett and Alan Jackson's 2003 hit "It's 5 O' Clock Somewhere," in terms of its Caribbean and Spanish-influenced production.

Where "Tequila Little Time" truly shines is in the chorus, which features its clever wordplay (tequila little time with you, instead of to kill a little time with you). The song was written by Rhett Akins and Luke Laird.

Pardi's Heartache Medication is due out Sep. 27 and will serve as the follow-up to his successful California Sunrise album.

Did You Know?: Pardi has two multiplatinum singles—his hits "Head Over Boots" and "Dirt on My Boots" have both been certified two times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

"Tequila Little Time" Lyrics:

Pardon me, I don't mean to pry / I saw the tears falling from your eyes / And I thought, you're too pretty not to wear a smile / Hope you don't mind if I sit down for a while

'Cause I want tequila little time with you / A little salt and a lime will do / Hey bar man, will you bring us two? / I want tequila little time with you / Talkin' it all out / Seein' what you're all about / I hope you're wantin' tequila little time with me too

We don't have to talk about the past / Here's to moving forward and not looking back / Little later, we can take it to the dance floor / But until then, let's order a couple more

It's good to see you laughin' / I guess this had to happen / Now let's just get to dancin'