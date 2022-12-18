Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are busy getting ready for the arrival of their first child -- a baby girl -- but the couple recently took some time to celebrate with friends and family at an adorable surprise baby shower, according to a carousel of images that Summer posted on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 18).

"Thought we were just having a little 'friends hang' to celebrate Baby Pardi," Summer wrote in the caption of her post, going on to say that the event turned out to be "such a beautiful, special night for us."

Teddy bears were a big theme at the party, which featured pink bear cake pops, cake decor and actual stuffed animals placed decoratively around the buffet table. Pink, brown and gold balloons also added to the festive atmosphere, as did an oversized light-up sign reading "Baby Pardi."

But the most special part of the whole experience, Summer went on to say, was feeling the love from all the people that are special to her and her country star husband. "There's truly nothing better than hometown visits with friends and family and this little girl is already so loved," she continued. "Can't wait for the next visit home when she's here."

Pardi was in attendance at the baby shower -- he appears in one group shot, and in another video that Summer posted, which she captioned, "Nothing better than family time."

Pardi and his wife shared the news of her pregnancy in September, saying at the time that their baby is due in early 2023. The following month, they announced that they were expecting a baby girl in a gender reveal video.