Jordan Davis Announces New ‘Bluebird Days’ Album

Jordan Davis announced his second full-length studio album Bluebird Days on Thursday morning (Nov. 17). The "Buy Dirt" hitmaker shares that his next album will drop early next year and include several of the songs he's trickled to fans over the last several months.

In addition to his CMA Song of the Year Award-winning hit with Luke Bryan, the Bluebird Days album will feature his current Top 20 single "What My World Spins Around" and previously released songs like "Next Thing You Know," "Part of It" and "Midnight Crisis," his collaboration with Danielle Bradbery.

A full tracklist for Bluebird Days has not yet been released. The album — available Feb. 17 on MCA Nashville — is the follow-up to Home State (2018), but Davis has released a pair of EPs in the nearly five years between albums.

Other songs that Davis is known for include "Singles You Up" and "Take It From Me," both danceable pop-country songs. Recent hits have slowed it down — the chart-topping "Slow Dance in a Parking Lot" was a love ballad and the American Music Awards-nominated "Buy Dirt" is a meaningful message about what is important in life.

The 34-year-old Davis is currently on tour with Luke Combs. In 2023 he'll begin a Canadian tour with Thomas Rhett just after the release of Bluebird Days. There are also multiple festivals on his official touring calendar.

Jordan Davis, Bluebird Days Tracklist:

