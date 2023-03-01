Jordan Davis is still in the afterglow of the release of his new album Bluebird Days, which dropped on Feb. 17. He stopped by Live With Kelly and Ryan this week to perform one of the most personal songs on the project, "Next Thing You Know."

"You swear that you’re stayin' single / Next thing you know / You meet a girl at a bar / And next thing you know / You get her laughin' / It’s 2 AM / You're telling your buddies / 3 months in," he sings in the opening lines.

The "Take It From Me" singer was dressed in head-to-toe denim as he and his band performed underneath moody blue lights. The performance was simple and sentimental, speaking to the song's personal lyrics.

The fact that Davis performed this song on national television is surprising, given that "Next Thing You Know" almost wasn't a part Bluebird Days. Davis told Taste of Country that the song almost didn't see the light of day!

"We almost didn't release that song," he reveals. "With this whole next record, I wanted to write songs that were where I'm at with my life and be brutally honest with it. 'Next Thing You Know' came from me sitting down one day thinking that my daughter was three years old, and I just went down this whole rabbit hole of like, 'My daughter is three, they usually leave the house at 18. I've got 15 years with my daughter.' It hit me like a ton of bricks."

"I just wanted to write a song that was ... just a progression of life, and I didn't want it to have a chorus," he continues. "When you turn that in, it's usually a recipe for like, 'So you want us to put a song out that doesn't have a chorus?' It usually gets thrown in the email and lives there forever, but it's amazing to see this react the way it has. It's crazy."

Davis also said it's the biggest song they play at shows behind "Buy Dirt."

While the song was inspired by his 3-year-old daughter, the "Singles You Up" singer is in the middle of a next-thing-you-know moment: He and his wife Kristen announced they are expecting a third child this June. The couple of nearly six years are already parents to Eloise, 3, and Locklan, 1.

Davis parodied his own song to make the announcement on social media.