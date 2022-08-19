Justin Moore is feeling a little emotional about sending his four children back to school this year. The singer took to social media on Thursday (Aug. 18) to share photos of his three daughters, and his 5-year-old son, South, on their first day of school.

The first photo posted by Moore shows his daughters Ella, Kennedy, Klein and his son, South, lined up for a first-day-of-school photo.

The second snap shows Moore looking emotional as he hugs South. The singer admits it was especially hard to send his son to school, as it is his first day of "real school," and he is the last of the Moore children to start elementary school.

"Back to school for the kids," he writes. "Needless to say, I was a little emotional for my youngest’s first day of real school, my little buddy is the last of the bunch."

According to a back-to-school photo shared by Moore at the beginning of the 2020 school year, Ella is now entering seventh grade, Kendall is a fifth grader, Klein is now in third grade and South is heading off to his first day of kindergarten.

Moore and his wife Kate welcomed South to their family of daughters on June 11, 2017. The family lives in Moore's home state of Arkansas.

After getting his kids settled in at school, Moore will hop back on the road this weekend for a show in Sedalia, Mo., on Saturday, Aug. 20. He will continue playing shows through Nov. 11.

See Country Music Dads With Their Kids

Country Stars Share Their Fathers' Best Advice