Kacey Musgraves' Starcrossed: Unveiled Tour came to an abrupt end on Friday (Feb. 25), when the final show on the run had to be canceled due to severe weather.

The show was scheduled to take place in Toronto. But hours before the curtain was set to go up, Musgraves broke the news via her Instagram stories that the event wouldn't be able to move forward as she'd planned.

"Hey everyone. I'm extremely sad to say tonight's show in Toronto has to be canceled," the singer wrote (quote via People.) "The trucks that house vital parts of our production were unable to make it due to very inclement weather through the night. Without them there is literally no way to put on a show."

She added that refunds would be issued to concertgoers via the point of purchase, also saying, "I'm so genuinely sorry for any inconveniences and disappointment."

The Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour began in January in Minnesota, and is in support of Musgraves' newest album, Star-Crossed. That project, which arrived in September 2021, was crafted in the wake of the singer's divorce from fellow artist Ruston Kelly; Musgraves has says she was inspired by the art form of tragedy.

Musgraves announced her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour in late August. The cancelled Toronto show was a date Musgraves subsequently added after announcing her original slate of dates.