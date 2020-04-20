Kacey Musgraves' song "Rainbow" was a perfect choice for the One World: Together at Home TV special. The country star performed the Golden Hour album cut from her home piano for the Saturday (April 18) TV special.

Musgraves' performance was quiet and simple, but inspiring. Interspersed with the footage of her singing were shots of homemade rainbows: colored and hung in windows, drawn in chalk on the sidewalk and even created from streamers. Around the world, people have been sharing their rainbow creations both as a sign of hope and solidarity, and also as a game, encouraging neighborhood children to try spotting them as a social distancing-appropriate activity.

“I just want to say a sincere thank you to all the people out there that are risking their lives to get everyone through this crazy time," Musgraves said at the start of her performance. "Thank you. It means so much to me."

One World: Together at Home, curated by pop star Lady Gaga, brought together a bevy of celebrities, from movie stars and comedians to musicians of all genres, for from-home appearances and performances. The Global Citizen organization put together the massive event, which was both streamed online and broadcast on a number of major TV networks worldwide, at the request of the UN and the World Health Organization in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

One World: Together at Home was an awareness-raising event rather than a fundraiser (though corporate partners' donations went to the WHO's Solidarity Response Fund). The campaign and those involved encouraged fans to stay home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, but also to educate themselves about the disease and learn about what's being done to help those affected.

These Country Artists Have All Been Tested for the Coronavirus