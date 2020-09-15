Kacey Musgraves and her estranged husband, singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly, have reached a settlement in their divorce, according to a new report.

TMZ has reportedly obtained legal documents showing that the musicians have agreed to put the house they shared during their marriage on the market, and they will split the proceeds when it sells, with Musgraves receiving 84.4 percent of the revenue and the balance going to Kelly.

Musgraves and Kelly have also agreed that their prenuptial agreement is valid, so that document will dictate how they split up their marital assets with the exception of whatever minute changes they might agree to, the celebrity website reports. The couple's divorce will become final once a judge issues a divorce decree, according to TMZ.

Musgraves and Kelly met in 2016 when she attended a show that he played at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. They revealed their engagement publicly that Christmas and married in October of 2017.

They announced their decision to divorce on July 3, 2020, issuing a joint statement saying that while they were ending their marriage, they had a "soul connection that can never be erased."

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work," Musgraves and Kelly wrote.

"Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

The estranged couple have been notably civil in their public interactions since their announcement. Musgraves turned to social media on July 31 to wish Kelly a happy 32nd birthday, writing, "Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, @rustonkelly. Happy Birthday! I'm in your corner."

Kelly returned the gesture on Musgraves' 32nd birthday on Aug. 21, posting a sweet message that said, "Anyone who knows your heart, your kindness, your humor and compassion… are made better people by it."

"I got your back," he added, finishing, "Happy birthday @spacekacey."

