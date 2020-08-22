Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves are getting divorced, but they certainly appear to still be on good terms. Kelly turned to social media on Musgraves' 32nd birthday on Friday (Aug. 21) to post a sweet birthday message, telling her, "I got your back."

The singer-songwriter posted a black-and-white picture of Musgraves to his Instagram Story, writing, "Anyone who knows your heart, your kindness, your humor and compassion… are made better people by it."

"I got your back," he adds, finishing, "Happy birthday @spacekacey."

Musgraves and Kelly met in 2016 at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, where he played a show that she attended. They announced their engagement that Christmas and married in October of 2017.

They announced their decision to divorce on July 3, 2020, saying in a statement that while they were ending their marriage, they had a "soul connection that can never be erased."

“We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work," the estranged couple said in a joint statement.

"Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

Musgraves previously turned to social media on July 31 to wish Kelly a happy birthday when he turned 32, writing, "Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, @rustonkelly. Happy Birthday! I'm in your corner."

Musgraves provides background vocals on Kelly's upcoming album, Shape & Destroy, which is set to drop on Aug. 28. She turned to social media on July 18 to praise a new song of Kelly's titled "Pressure," to which he replied, "u convinced me to," adding a heart emoji.

