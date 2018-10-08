Kacey Musgraves was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (Oct. 8) to promote her 2018 album and new tour, but ended up getting a good old-fashioned Ellen scare.

The shock came as DeGeneres was asking the "High Horse" singer about her younger days, which included a job as a Hannah Montana lookalike, playing parties and events. Miley Cyrus played the role of Hannah Montana on the Disney channel from 2006-2010 and was a pop culture icon as the character.

"I performed as Hannah Montana at birthday parties," Musgraves tells the talk show host. "That was a short brief stint. It didn’t go that well. I got paid in change."

As she continues reminiscing on those crazy days of wigs and boomboxes, a Hannah Montana lookalike bursts out of the table next to her, literally scaring Musgraves straight out of her chair.

“Oh my God!” she exclaims as DeGeneres — and the crowd, and viewers at home, laugh.

Musgraves is sure to forgive the notorious prankster for the scare, especially since DeGeneres gushed at the beginning of their interview about how much she loves the CMA Award nominee and her album.

"We were obsessed," DeGeneres says, speaking of herself and wife Portia de Rossi. "We listened to that album [Golden Hour] all summer long. We listen to it in the car and in the house. We just love your music and love your voice. It’s so great."

Musgraves' appearance on Ellen precedes her trip overseas, as she takes the Oh, What a World: Tour for a series of dates starting off in Oslo on October 13.