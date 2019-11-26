Fatherhood has been treating Kane Brown well.

The "One Thing Right" singer walked the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards, where he stopped to chat with Access Hollywood — and he couldn't help but gush over his newborn daughter, Kingsley.

"It's amazing. It's better than what I would imagine," Brown says of fatherhood. "Every time I look at her, I see me."

Kingsley was born to Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, on Oct. 29, so this was Dad's first big night out since becoming a father. Soon after she arrived, the singer released a song called "For My Daughter," inspired by how he grew up without a father. It's a vulnerable message to Kingsley about the kind of father Brown wants to be as she grows up.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, he further admitted that he wants to be a role model for his daughter and guide her in the right ways.

"I don't want her to grow up fast, but I can't wait for her to grow up so I can just help her in life and just get her on the right path. It's exciting," he says.

Brown also shared kind words about his wife, admitted that the two have a way of taking life as it comes while praising her role as a mother.

"It came naturally for her, she's a great mom, to me — the best mom in the world," he shares. "She's been by my side the whole time. I've been by her side, and it's been amazing."

The hitmaking star is set to embark on the Worldwide Beautiful Tour in 2020 with Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson as his opening acts. The tour launches with a string of international dates on Feb. 2 in Dublin, Ireland, before turning back to the U.S. The tour wraps on May 9 in Kansas City. Brown says he plans to bring his baby girl out on the road.

