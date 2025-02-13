On the heels of the release of his latest album, The High Road, Kane Brown has been doing the media rounds, and with each interview, we learn more and more about the "Miles on It" singer.

Brown was a recent guest on CMT's Instagram, where he broke down just how good he is at the video game Call of Duty.

"I don't think people understand when I say I play video games, just how good I am at playing video games. I'm top 0 percent in the world in Call of Duty," he boasts.

"I've went to tournaments for it and everything. I don't lose," he adds with a laugh.

Brown went on to say that most of his days when he isn't on the road consist of family life, golf and playing video games. Brown has honed not only his musical skills over the years, but his shooting skills as well on Call of Duty.

Brown has mentioned to us at Taste of Country Nights before that he frequently sits down to play his fellow country artist friends, including Jason Aldean, as well as regular gamers who might have zero clue who they are really playing.

Imagine getting absolutely roasted in a game of Call of Duty, and in your headphones, you hear that deep, unmistakable voice of Brown's come through saying that he just whooped your butt. Legendary!

