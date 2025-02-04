Kane Brown just released his fourth studio album, The High Road. He's been around Nashville for the better part of a decade now, so he's made friends along the way — many in high places.

The "Thank God" singer tells Taste of Country Nights that he has quite the list of contacts stored in his phone. As for the coolest celeb numbers he has saved?

"We'll go with Mello [Marshmello], or Aldean [Jason]," Brown reveals.

The singer worked with Marshmello in 2019 on a collab called "One Thing Right," and he has toured with Aldean in the past, so these connections aren't too unexpected.

Brown has also been dabbling outside of his field, in acting — he appeared in the CBS series Fire Country — and he's a big sports fan, too, often hitting the basketball court with professional players.

However, when it comes to his main circle of friends, he keeps it pretty tight. He has told us before that he doesn't go out much and doesn't trust just anyone. He and Jelly Roll came around on each other, however — watch Brown tell that story in the interview below:

20 Kane Brown Songs Every Fan Has Memorized Kane Brown has built himself quite the career: He's come a long way since 2015, when he released his first single, "Used to Love You Sober." Prior to that, Brown was covering other country stars' songs for social media. Now, he is a star, with nine No. 1 hits under his belt, including a special duet with his wife Katelyn. There's no ceiling to this Tennessee boy's success!