Kane Brown to Make Acting Debut in CBS Series ‘Fire Country’

Kane Brown is expanding his resume with an acting role on a new TV series. The country star has a role on new CBS series Fire Country, according to Billboard.

Per their report, Brown will play the role of Robin, "an outlaw on the run who helps injured patients at a train crash."

The series is set to debut on Apr. 7, just days after Brown co-hosts the 2023 CMT Music Awards with Kelsea Ballerini in Austin, Texas. The awards show is also airing on CBS — the same network where Fire Country will air.

News of Brown's upcoming acting role provides some potential clarification for fans still left mystified by an unexplained, gory photo that the singer posted to Instagram earlier in February. Early in the morning last Thursday (Feb. 16), the singer posted a photo of what appeared to be a massive, multi-degree burn to his left hand, which he captioned "Worst pain ever!!!!!!!!"

Fans flooded into the singer's comments section to express everything from commiseration to confusion, and some speculated as to how he might have sustained such an injury, with some wondering if he had undergone laser tattoo removal for the tattoo on the back of his left hand.

But within a few hours, Brown had deleted the post, and shared an Instagram Stories slide that read "GUYS WORKING ON A PROJECT." He didn't provide any further details, but although the burns on his hand were, indeed, very realistic looking, some subsequent Instagram Stories posts that show Brown golfing seem to make it clear that he was not, in fact, really injured.

Brown's acting role is an exciting new development for the singer, but not a huge surprise: He has previously said that acting roles were a goal for him. In mid-2022, the singer revealed that he was actively working with a Los Angeles-based agent in hopes of accomplishing his on-screen goals.

See Inside Kane Brown's Luxurious Rural Retreat: