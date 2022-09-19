Kane Brown to Receive Champion of Youth Award From the Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Kane Brown has earned a distinguished honor from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The country singer is this year's recipient of the Champion of Youth Award, which will be presented to him at the 75th National Youth of the Year Ceremony.

The "Grand" singer is being recognized for his contributions to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in the last year.

In 2021, Brown made a generous donation to renovate the gymnasium at the organization's facility in Cleveland, Ohio, and once construction was complete, he visited the gym and spent time with the kids who would be enjoying it.

Brown also teamed up with Lowe's Home Improvement — where he used to work — in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tenn., to upgrade the local Boys & Girls Club facilities. His 2021 contribution built the club a computer lab and a lounge for teenagers.

"I was always trying to find where I fit in and who I fit in with," Brown told WDEF at the time. "The Boys & Girls Club is a community where kids can feel safe. They see the same group of friends when they go there so for me I feel like it's a nice recess while your parents are at work."

The country star spent some time with members of the Boys & Girls Club at Nashville's Superspeedway this past summer: He surprised 20 teenagers and signed autographs ahead of the Ally 400 race.

Previous Champion of Youth Award winners include Jennifer Lopez and LeBron James. The 75th National Youth of the Year gala will be held Oct. 13 in Los Angeles. In addition to Brown's honor, teen members will be awarded for their good deeds throughout the year. Local, state and regional awards will be handed out, and one finalist will claim the national title.